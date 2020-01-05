ValuEngine Upgrades Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) to “Buy”

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 176.86% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 155,263 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 959,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 95,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

