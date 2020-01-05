ValuEngine Upgrades Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) to “Hold”

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

AI stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Arlington Asset Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 585,774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 559,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 351,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

