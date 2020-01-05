ValuEngine Upgrades Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to “Sell”

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Shares of CDTX opened at $3.43 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

