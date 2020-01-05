ValuEngine Upgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Hold

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XEC. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

XEC stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth $148,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

