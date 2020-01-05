ValuEngine Upgrades Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) to “Hold”

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TEUM opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Pareteum has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

