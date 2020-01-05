ValuEngine Upgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Hold

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,664,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,979,000 after buying an additional 252,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in UBS Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,089,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 205,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,974 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.