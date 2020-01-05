ValuEngine Upgrades Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) to Hold

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

UTI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

NYSE UTI opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

