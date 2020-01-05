ValuEngine Upgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to “Sell”

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

UPLD opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,378,000 after acquiring an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 2,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 268,468 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in Upland Software by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,048,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

