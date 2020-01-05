VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $119.52 and last traded at $120.58, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,723,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,255,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 2,665.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.