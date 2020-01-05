Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $225,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 85.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 65,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

