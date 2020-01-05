VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at A$25.08 ($17.78) on Friday. VE AU FLOT/ETF has a 1 year low of A$24.97 ($17.71) and a 1 year high of A$25.24 ($17.90). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of A$25.11.

