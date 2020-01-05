VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0204 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $660,411.00 and approximately $849.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bleutrade, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00056559 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00082604 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,525.78 or 0.99889122 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00058090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002119 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,377,912 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bleutrade, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

