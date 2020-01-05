Veros Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Veros token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Veros has a market capitalization of $59,199.00 and $8,293.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00190334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.01508448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,160,275 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is vedh.io.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

