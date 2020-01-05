Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Volume Hits $135,632.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $135,632.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00580288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010468 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,162,108 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinroom, YoBit, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, OOOBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

