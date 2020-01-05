Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Up 1.9%

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 163.88 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 160.50 ($2.11), 56,285 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 372% from the average session volume of 11,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Vianet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

Vianet Group Company Profile (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

