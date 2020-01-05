Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.92.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,390,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 863,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,332. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.