VisionX Price Reaches $0.0001 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One VisionX token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. VisionX has a total market cap of $237,040.00 and approximately $15,082.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00191142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.01502205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123366 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

