Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,939,000 after purchasing an additional 122,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after buying an additional 94,349 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,290,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 103,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 135.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

