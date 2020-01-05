Vitae (VITAE) Achieves Market Cap of $13.40 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00009183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $13.40 million and $104,217.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003156 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005970 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

