Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Vitality Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:VBIO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.04. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 14,120 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

