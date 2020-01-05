VNT Chain Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $328,183.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00191299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.01513727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00123393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

