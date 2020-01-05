Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average of $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

