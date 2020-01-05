VULCANO Reaches Market Cap of $90,824.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, VULCANO has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. VULCANO has a total market cap of $90,824.00 and $83.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

