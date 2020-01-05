Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading 7.1% Higher

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.26, 316,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 282,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on VUZI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 82.90% and a negative net margin of 335.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 185.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 32.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 176,371 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

