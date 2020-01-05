W Green Pay (WGP) Price Tops $0.0745

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $976,426.00 and $118,526.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00188678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.01476524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,106,527 tokens. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

