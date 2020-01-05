Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WNC. Raymond James started coverage on Wabash National in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.12. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

