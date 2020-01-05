WABnetwork (WAB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,892.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $75,054.00 and approximately $9,892.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00190245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.48 or 0.01485726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00122913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network.

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.