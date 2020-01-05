Wagerr Hits Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $7,377.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000960 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,845,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,465,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

