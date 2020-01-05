Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Walmart's shares have outpaced the industry in the past year, backed by focus on strengthening e-commerce and store operations. These factors helped the company retain its sturdy comps trend in third-quarter fiscal 2019, wherein earnings marked its seventh straight beat and U.S. comps rose for the 21st straight time. Further, e-commerce sales surged on robust online grocery performance. Further, e-commerce sales are expected to rise nearly 35% in fiscal 2020. The company is also making efforts to improve its International unit by shifting focus to profitable countries. However, Flipkart’s addition was a drag on Walmart’s bottom line, which is expected to continue in fiscal 2020. This along with a compelling pricing strategy and tariff-related worries is a threat to margins. Nonetheless, the Flipkart deal bodes well for the long term.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

WMT stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart has a 52-week low of $92.69 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

