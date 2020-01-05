WavesGo Price Tops $0.0175 (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One WavesGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. WavesGo has a market cap of $130,149.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WavesGo has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WavesGo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00190476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.01501208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,424,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,424,797 tokens. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WavesGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WavesGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WavesGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.