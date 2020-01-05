Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,464.80

Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,464.80 and traded as high as $1,532.00. Weir Group shares last traded at $1,512.50, with a volume of 756,783 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Shore Capital raised their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,614.29 ($21.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,008.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,466.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,446.31.

Weir Group Company Profile (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

