Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down to $65.62

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.35, but opened at $65.62. Western Digital shares last traded at $64.61, with a volume of 3,957,800 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,320. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

