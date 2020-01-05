Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Up to $7.23

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $7.23. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 21,710,600 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 612.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 517,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 444,804 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

