Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.55

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 11039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WETF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Bossone bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 142,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,561,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

