World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

INT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. 281,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,316. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 41,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,612,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,648.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

