W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. The region provides low decline rates, world class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped.Notably, the company is growing its presence in deep-water GoM fields, wherein production has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. Huge proved reserve bases in both the shelf and deepwater resources of the basin will likely contribute to the upstream energy player’s cash flows. Moreover, its latest Mobile Bay acquisition is expected to deliver significant synergies and cost savings to the company. Consequently, W&T Offshore is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE WTI opened at $5.80 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $762.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.03.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,278,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 772,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 451,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,253,000 after acquiring an additional 394,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 329,044 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

