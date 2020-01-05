Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.45

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 680907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

XBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.20 target price on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a market cap of $201.06 million and a P/E ratio of 95.77.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total transaction of C$222,443.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,518,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36. Also, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$63,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,017,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,893,505. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,300 shares of company stock worth $310,463.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

