Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.44). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.40. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Xencor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Xencor by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after buying an additional 799,664 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

