Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $112.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,486. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4,636.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

