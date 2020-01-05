Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,098,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,579,696 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $3.07.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yuma Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.79% of Yuma Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

