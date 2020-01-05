Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Announce $1.90 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. Lennar posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

In other Lennar news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $595,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,863.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,300 over the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Lennar by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Lennar by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

