Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report sales of $572.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.00 million and the highest is $579.79 million. Pool reported sales of $543.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Pool had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The business had revenue of $898.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

POOL traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $215.04. 190,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,480. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. Pool has a twelve month low of $145.09 and a twelve month high of $228.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,978,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,309 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Pool by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 273.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.