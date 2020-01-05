Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Barclays lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CL King began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

BJRI opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,832.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 237,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

