Zacks: Analysts Expect Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. Craft Brew Alliance posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Craft Brew Alliance.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BREW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen cut Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $2,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BREW stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Craft Brew Alliance has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $319.25 million, a P/E ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.