Zacks: Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.56). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.