Zacks: Analysts Set $11.00 Price Target for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Athersys an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Athersys alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,223,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 9.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 159,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 45.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 133.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 5.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $194.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm had revenue of ($0.36) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.