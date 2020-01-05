Zacks: AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. AZZ’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $49.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.84 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AZZ an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZZ. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 193,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,332. AZZ has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth about $21,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 5,419.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 430,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 67.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 51,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

