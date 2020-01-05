Zacks: BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $14.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of BFRA stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $18.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

