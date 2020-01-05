Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,332,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,485 shares of company stock worth $1,287,280. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 53.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 211.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $78.29.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.