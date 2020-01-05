Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Deere & Company posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $10.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $11.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.37.

Shares of DE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.55. 1,301,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,183. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $180.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $165.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,925,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,510,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 20,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,609,000 after buying an additional 3,132,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,773,000 after buying an additional 207,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,034,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,352,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

